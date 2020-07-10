All apartments in Mesa
427 S Sabrina St
427 S Sabrina St

427 South Sabrina · No Longer Available
Location

427 South Sabrina, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3794c9a008 ----
Nice floorplan open living room and vaulted ceilings. Low maintenance desert front yard, grass backyard, and covered patio. Located across from community play area. Just minutes from great shopping and restaurants and easy access to highway 202 and 60. Great value! (Washer & dryer can be provided at a little higher rent rate.) Available 03/01!!!

One Time Admin Fee: $200; Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable); City Tax: 2%; Monthly Admin: 2%; Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance); Helping Heroes Discount Available

12 Months

Disposal
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 S Sabrina St have any available units?
427 S Sabrina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 S Sabrina St have?
Some of 427 S Sabrina St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 S Sabrina St currently offering any rent specials?
427 S Sabrina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 S Sabrina St pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 S Sabrina St is pet friendly.
Does 427 S Sabrina St offer parking?
Yes, 427 S Sabrina St offers parking.
Does 427 S Sabrina St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 S Sabrina St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 S Sabrina St have a pool?
No, 427 S Sabrina St does not have a pool.
Does 427 S Sabrina St have accessible units?
No, 427 S Sabrina St does not have accessible units.
Does 427 S Sabrina St have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 S Sabrina St does not have units with dishwashers.

