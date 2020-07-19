4237 N RECKER Road

Amenities

Custom single-level home located on the golf course at Red Mountain Ranch. This executive home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an oversized 3-car garage, pool, and rooftop view deck. Pool and gardening service included in rent. Minutes from the Loop 202 Freeway, Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, midtown Scottsdale, Saguaro Lake, Tonto National Forest, Canyon Lake, and Usery Pass Recreational Area. Red Mountain Ranch amenities available; fees apply, not included in rent. Tenant to pay 1.75% rental tax monthly and one-time $95 administrative fee.