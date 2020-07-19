All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4237 N RECKER Road

4237 North Recker Road · No Longer Available
Location

4237 North Recker Road, Mesa, AZ 85215
Red Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Custom single-level home located on the golf course at Red Mountain Ranch. This executive home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an oversized 3-car garage, pool, and rooftop view deck. Pool and gardening service included in rent. Minutes from the Loop 202 Freeway, Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, midtown Scottsdale, Saguaro Lake, Tonto National Forest, Canyon Lake, and Usery Pass Recreational Area. Red Mountain Ranch amenities available; fees apply, not included in rent. Tenant to pay 1.75% rental tax monthly and one-time $95 administrative fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 N RECKER Road have any available units?
4237 N RECKER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4237 N RECKER Road have?
Some of 4237 N RECKER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4237 N RECKER Road currently offering any rent specials?
4237 N RECKER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 N RECKER Road pet-friendly?
No, 4237 N RECKER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4237 N RECKER Road offer parking?
Yes, 4237 N RECKER Road offers parking.
Does 4237 N RECKER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4237 N RECKER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 N RECKER Road have a pool?
Yes, 4237 N RECKER Road has a pool.
Does 4237 N RECKER Road have accessible units?
No, 4237 N RECKER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 N RECKER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4237 N RECKER Road has units with dishwashers.
