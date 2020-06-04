All apartments in Mesa
422 South Wilbur
422 South Wilbur

422 South Wilbur · No Longer Available
Location

422 South Wilbur, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy mesa 5 plex apartment style duplexes with like new tile floors, fresh interior paint, blinds, updated kitchen, off street parking with carport/parking slab, new evap cooler, fresh exterior paint, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 South Wilbur have any available units?
422 South Wilbur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 422 South Wilbur currently offering any rent specials?
422 South Wilbur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 South Wilbur pet-friendly?
No, 422 South Wilbur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 422 South Wilbur offer parking?
Yes, 422 South Wilbur offers parking.
Does 422 South Wilbur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 South Wilbur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 South Wilbur have a pool?
No, 422 South Wilbur does not have a pool.
Does 422 South Wilbur have accessible units?
No, 422 South Wilbur does not have accessible units.
Does 422 South Wilbur have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 South Wilbur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 South Wilbur have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 South Wilbur does not have units with air conditioning.
