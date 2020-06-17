All apartments in Mesa
420 W CLARK Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

420 W CLARK Street

420 West Clark Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 West Clark Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
C.A.N.D.O.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bed 1 bath apartment now available in a stunning triplex which was recently remodeled inside and out! This is an end unit in the back of the complex with its own MASSIVE and PRIVATE fenced in yard! New roof, new plumbing throughout, new AC, new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new wood plank tile flooring, 4'' baseboards, new lighting, fans, faucets, and faux wood blinds in every room. Much thought and detail went into this modern and elegant remodel. Proximate to Mesa Community College, Downtown Mesa, shopping, restaurants, and more! Quick access to the lightrail, the 60, 101, and 202 freeways for easy commuting. Coin operated community laundry onsite. Come quick, this unit WILL NOT LAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 W CLARK Street have any available units?
420 W CLARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 W CLARK Street have?
Some of 420 W CLARK Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W CLARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 W CLARK Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W CLARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 W CLARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 420 W CLARK Street offer parking?
No, 420 W CLARK Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 W CLARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 W CLARK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W CLARK Street have a pool?
No, 420 W CLARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 W CLARK Street have accessible units?
No, 420 W CLARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W CLARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 W CLARK Street has units with dishwashers.
