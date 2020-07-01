415 North Ash

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully updated interior in this home. The pricing is available in two ways. You can rent unfurnished for $1550.00. It can also be rented for $2250.00 fully furnished. Located near University and Dobson. Close to Riverview mall and Tempe Market Place with quick access to the 202 freeway. Kitchen features include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. New laminate flooring in living areas, carpeted bedrooms. Large covered patio, two-car carport with large storage room.



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Text/call Barbara for more information or to view 602-369-6116



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

