All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 415 North Ash.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
415 North Ash
Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:25 PM

415 North Ash

415 North Ash · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Mesa Grande
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

415 North Ash, Mesa, AZ 85201
Mesa Grande

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully updated interior in this home. The pricing is available in two ways. You can rent unfurnished for $1550.00. It can also be rented for $2250.00 fully furnished. Located near University and Dobson. Close to Riverview mall and Tempe Market Place with quick access to the 202 freeway. Kitchen features include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. New laminate flooring in living areas, carpeted bedrooms. Large covered patio, two-car carport with large storage room.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Text/call Barbara for more information or to view 602-369-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 North Ash have any available units?
415 North Ash doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 North Ash have?
Some of 415 North Ash's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 North Ash currently offering any rent specials?
415 North Ash is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 North Ash pet-friendly?
No, 415 North Ash is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 415 North Ash offer parking?
Yes, 415 North Ash offers parking.
Does 415 North Ash have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 North Ash does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 North Ash have a pool?
No, 415 North Ash does not have a pool.
Does 415 North Ash have accessible units?
No, 415 North Ash does not have accessible units.
Does 415 North Ash have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 North Ash does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College