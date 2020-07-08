All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

3741 S OXLEY Street

3741 South Oxley Street · No Longer Available
Location

3741 South Oxley Street, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is like new, clean and bright. All interior designer two tone paint,tile in family room, kitchen, den, hall,laundry, baths and all walk areas. Newer carpet in bedrooms.. 4 bedrooms and spacious great room with surround sound. All kitchen appliance provided by owner. Beige walls with white trim 2'' ''wood'' blinds on all windows. Standard size lot with nicely landscaped desert front yard and grass patch with desert landscaping in back. located near schools, employers, medical offices, shopping, restaurants, movies. 3 mi to San Tan Freeway & I60.NO CATS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3741 S OXLEY Street have any available units?
3741 S OXLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3741 S OXLEY Street have?
Some of 3741 S OXLEY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3741 S OXLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
3741 S OXLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 S OXLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 3741 S OXLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3741 S OXLEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 3741 S OXLEY Street offers parking.
Does 3741 S OXLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3741 S OXLEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 S OXLEY Street have a pool?
No, 3741 S OXLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 3741 S OXLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 3741 S OXLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 S OXLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3741 S OXLEY Street has units with dishwashers.

