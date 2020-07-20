3741 S OXLEY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home is like new, clean and bright. All new interior designer two tone paint,tile in family room, kitchen, den, hall,laundry, baths and all walk areas. New carpet Feb 2019 in bedrooms.. 3 bedrooms plus a den and spacious great room with surround sound. All kitchen appliance provided by owner. Beige walls with white trim 2'' ''wood'' blinds on all windows. Standard size lot with nicely landscaped desert front yard and grass patch with desert landscaping in back. located near schools, employers, medical offices, shopping, restaurants, movies. 3 mi to San Tan Freeway & I60.