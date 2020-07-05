All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3716 E. University Dr. #2028.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3716 E. University Dr. #2028
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

3716 E. University Dr. #2028

3716 East University Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
The Groves
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3716 East University Drive, Mesa, AZ 85213
The Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3716 E. University Dr. #2028 Available 06/01/20 2 bed 2 bath with water sewer and trash included in Mesa! - Feel at home in this charming 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom unit with a one car garage and loft! Step inside this home to find tile and carpet flooring, high ceilings, and ceiling fans. The kitchen comes complete with breakfast bar and refrigerator! The master bedroom features a private bathroom and balcony. Enjoy the sparkling community pool. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and more. Contact us to see this home today!

Renters Insurance required
4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent
$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.
Pets upon approval with pet rent
$20 air filter fee in addition to rent

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5701660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 have any available units?
3716 E. University Dr. #2028 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 have?
Some of 3716 E. University Dr. #2028's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 currently offering any rent specials?
3716 E. University Dr. #2028 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 is pet friendly.
Does 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 offer parking?
Yes, 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 offers parking.
Does 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 have a pool?
Yes, 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 has a pool.
Does 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 have accessible units?
No, 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 E. University Dr. #2028 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College