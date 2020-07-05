Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

3716 E. University Dr. #2028 Available 06/01/20 2 bed 2 bath with water sewer and trash included in Mesa! - Feel at home in this charming 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom unit with a one car garage and loft! Step inside this home to find tile and carpet flooring, high ceilings, and ceiling fans. The kitchen comes complete with breakfast bar and refrigerator! The master bedroom features a private bathroom and balcony. Enjoy the sparkling community pool. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and more. Contact us to see this home today!



Renters Insurance required

4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent

$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.

Pets upon approval with pet rent

$20 air filter fee in addition to rent



No Cats Allowed



