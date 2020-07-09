3614 N DESERT OASIS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Luxurious private ranch oasis: relax, enjoy your coffee or cocktails next to your private pool overlooking the golf course and spectacular mountain view. Prestigious quiet gated resort style community. A full spa, clubhouse, tennis, fitness center (additional fee), a community pool with hot tubs, parks, playgrounds, school and regularly sponsored community entertainment events. Scenic hiking trails, pet friendly, parks, amenities inside Las Sendas, Dual access to the private pool from the master bedroom and living room. Oversized deep 2+ car attached for extra storage open floor plan. Washer, dryer, kitchen island, dishwasher, gas fireplace, covered patio, owner landlord pays weekly pool maintenance, community HOA assessments included.