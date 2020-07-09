All apartments in Mesa
3614 N DESERT OASIS Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3614 N DESERT OASIS Street

3614 North Desert Oasis · No Longer Available
Location

3614 North Desert Oasis, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Luxurious private ranch oasis: relax, enjoy your coffee or cocktails next to your private pool overlooking the golf course and spectacular mountain view. Prestigious quiet gated resort style community. A full spa, clubhouse, tennis, fitness center (additional fee), a community pool with hot tubs, parks, playgrounds, school and regularly sponsored community entertainment events. Scenic hiking trails, pet friendly, parks, amenities inside Las Sendas, Dual access to the private pool from the master bedroom and living room. Oversized deep 2+ car attached for extra storage open floor plan. Washer, dryer, kitchen island, dishwasher, gas fireplace, covered patio, owner landlord pays weekly pool maintenance, community HOA assessments included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

