Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher basketball court fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court

ONLY AVAILABLE AS A RENT-TO-OWN OR STRAIGHT PURCHASE MLS # 5912750. CHARMING! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Mfg home nestled in the sought-after community of Royal Palm Village w/artistic Arizona sunsets! Light, bright, open, floor plan! GRANITE Counter-tops in kitchen and baths! Open, spacious, eat-in kitchen, gas range! Can you believe the refrigerator conveys?! Storage shed on back patio. Basketball court in community. Close to restaurants, shopping, hiking & freeways.