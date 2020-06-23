Now Available! - This amazing rental home with a pool in Dana Ranch is now available! The bathrooms have been partly remodeled and the carpets are brand new. The home is within walking distant to shopping and is close to the 60 freeway.
(RLNE4527859)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3318 E Jerome Ave have any available units?
3318 E Jerome Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 E Jerome Ave have?
Some of 3318 E Jerome Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 E Jerome Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3318 E Jerome Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 E Jerome Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 E Jerome Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3318 E Jerome Ave offer parking?
No, 3318 E Jerome Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3318 E Jerome Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 E Jerome Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 E Jerome Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3318 E Jerome Ave has a pool.
Does 3318 E Jerome Ave have accessible units?
No, 3318 E Jerome Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 E Jerome Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 E Jerome Ave does not have units with dishwashers.