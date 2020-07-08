Amenities

3262 E JACINTO AVE - 3BR 2BA Val Vista/Baseline --- BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED GILBERT SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL!! WILL NOT LAST LONG! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BRsYjbukcxL



Beautifully updated home in Dana Ranch, has an attractive iron & glass front door, neutral tile floors & carpet, wood shutters throughout, soft close cabinets, updated lighting, slate stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, large island, gorgeous granite. The kitchen is open to the great room, with a gas fireplace, and a view of the backyard. The master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms, updated baths, comfort height vanities, double sink, separate shower and tub, master closet by Classy Closets. You will love the outdoor space, perfect for entertaining, sparkling pool, outdoor kitchen with built in BBQ, bar seating, tranquil fountain, & beautiful landscape. The pride of ownership shows inside and out. Located in the Gilbert near Val Vista and Baseline! Unified School District, close to freeways, shopping, and dining. Pool Service included in lease price!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



No Pets Allowed



