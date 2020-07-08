All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

3262 E Jacinto Ave

3262 East Jacinto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3262 East Jacinto Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
3262 E JACINTO AVE - 3BR 2BA Val Vista/Baseline --- BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED GILBERT SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL!! WILL NOT LAST LONG! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BRsYjbukcxL

Beautifully updated home in Dana Ranch, has an attractive iron & glass front door, neutral tile floors & carpet, wood shutters throughout, soft close cabinets, updated lighting, slate stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, large island, gorgeous granite. The kitchen is open to the great room, with a gas fireplace, and a view of the backyard. The master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms, updated baths, comfort height vanities, double sink, separate shower and tub, master closet by Classy Closets. You will love the outdoor space, perfect for entertaining, sparkling pool, outdoor kitchen with built in BBQ, bar seating, tranquil fountain, & beautiful landscape. The pride of ownership shows inside and out. Located in the Gilbert near Val Vista and Baseline! Unified School District, close to freeways, shopping, and dining. Pool Service included in lease price!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email JANNA@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3262 E Jacinto Ave have any available units?
3262 E Jacinto Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3262 E Jacinto Ave have?
Some of 3262 E Jacinto Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3262 E Jacinto Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3262 E Jacinto Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 E Jacinto Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3262 E Jacinto Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3262 E Jacinto Ave offer parking?
No, 3262 E Jacinto Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3262 E Jacinto Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3262 E Jacinto Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 E Jacinto Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3262 E Jacinto Ave has a pool.
Does 3262 E Jacinto Ave have accessible units?
No, 3262 E Jacinto Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 E Jacinto Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3262 E Jacinto Ave has units with dishwashers.

