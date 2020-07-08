3230 E FARMDALE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool

Beautiful remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with updated spacious/open floor plan. Fresh paint inside and out. Gorgeous kitchen granite counter tops, and all new appliances. RV gate with the perfect place to park your RV and toys. Bedrooms have mirrored sliding closet doors, and sliding door to covered back patio. Lots of closets in hallways. Low maintenance front yard. Enjoy your beautifully landscaped back yard with irrigation, grass area and large covered patio! Most pool equipment is new in 2019, along with acid wash. Convenient location to shopping, schools, restaurants, and highways in a great neighborhood with NO HOA! All new exterior light fixtures. ACROSS FROM PARK, with dog park as well. Rental tax will be added to rent, and Fridge, Washer & Dryer may be rented for monthly fee.