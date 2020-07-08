All apartments in Mesa
3230 E FARMDALE Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:08 AM

3230 E FARMDALE Avenue

3230 East Farmdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3230 East Farmdale Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Countryside Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
Beautiful remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with updated spacious/open floor plan. Fresh paint inside and out. Gorgeous kitchen granite counter tops, and all new appliances. RV gate with the perfect place to park your RV and toys. Bedrooms have mirrored sliding closet doors, and sliding door to covered back patio. Lots of closets in hallways. Low maintenance front yard. Enjoy your beautifully landscaped back yard with irrigation, grass area and large covered patio! Most pool equipment is new in 2019, along with acid wash. Convenient location to shopping, schools, restaurants, and highways in a great neighborhood with NO HOA! All new exterior light fixtures. ACROSS FROM PARK, with dog park as well. Rental tax will be added to rent, and Fridge, Washer & Dryer may be rented for monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue have any available units?
3230 E FARMDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue have?
Some of 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3230 E FARMDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue has a pool.
Does 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 E FARMDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

