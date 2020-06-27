322 South Allen

Amenities

w/d hookup carport air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Very nice lay out and quiet neighborhood

Beautiful two bedroom one bathroom apartment with washer hookups. AC unit in property. Very nice lay out and great neighborhood. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Carport! Electric is paid by tenant (& gas if applicable for water heater & HVAC) Tenant pays electric (SRP) - water sewer and trash will be in the landlords name but 50% of the usage will be billed back to the tenants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.