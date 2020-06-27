322 South Allen

Very nice lay out and quiet neighborhood Beautiful two bedroom one bathroom apartment with washer hookups. AC unit in property. Very nice lay out and great neighborhood. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Carport! Electric is paid by tenant (& gas if applicable for water heater & HVAC) Tenant pays electric (SRP) - water sewer and trash will be in the landlords name but 50% of the usage will be billed back to the tenants. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
