All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 322 South Allen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
322 South Allen
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:20 PM

322 South Allen

322 South Allen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

322 South Allen, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Very nice lay out and quiet neighborhood
Beautiful two bedroom one bathroom apartment with washer hookups. AC unit in property. Very nice lay out and great neighborhood. Beautiful tile flooring throughout. Carport! Electric is paid by tenant (& gas if applicable for water heater & HVAC) Tenant pays electric (SRP) - water sewer and trash will be in the landlords name but 50% of the usage will be billed back to the tenants.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 South Allen have any available units?
322 South Allen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 South Allen have?
Some of 322 South Allen's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 South Allen currently offering any rent specials?
322 South Allen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 South Allen pet-friendly?
No, 322 South Allen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 322 South Allen offer parking?
Yes, 322 South Allen offers parking.
Does 322 South Allen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 South Allen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 South Allen have a pool?
No, 322 South Allen does not have a pool.
Does 322 South Allen have accessible units?
No, 322 South Allen does not have accessible units.
Does 322 South Allen have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 South Allen does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College