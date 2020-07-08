All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3219 E. Calypso Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3219 E. Calypso Ave.
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

3219 E. Calypso Ave.

3219 East Calypso Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3219 East Calypso Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Suntrails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a fantastic location - You will not want to miss your chance to see this beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home with two car carport in Mesa! Enter this modern home and find upgrades throughout. Notice a clean open floor plan with tile throughout and ceiling fans. The charming kitchen features appliances including refrigerator, upgraded countertops, and breakfast bar. Inside laundry room with full washer/dryer. The spacious master bedroom includes an attached bathroom with dual sinks. You will love having a private large sized backyard with covered patio and fence. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and the I60 freeway. Contact us today!

Terms:
Renters Insurance required
4% tax in addition to rent
$20 hvac filter fee
$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.
No Pets allowed (does not pertain to service animals)
Call to view today!
Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5746370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 E. Calypso Ave. have any available units?
3219 E. Calypso Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 E. Calypso Ave. have?
Some of 3219 E. Calypso Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 E. Calypso Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3219 E. Calypso Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 E. Calypso Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3219 E. Calypso Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3219 E. Calypso Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3219 E. Calypso Ave. offers parking.
Does 3219 E. Calypso Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3219 E. Calypso Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 E. Calypso Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3219 E. Calypso Ave. has a pool.
Does 3219 E. Calypso Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3219 E. Calypso Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 E. Calypso Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 E. Calypso Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College