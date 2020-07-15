All apartments in Mesa
3134 East McKellips Road

3134 East Mckellips Road · No Longer Available
Location

3134 East Mckellips Road, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath located in Mesa! This perfect home sits on one of few over-sized lots.

*** BEWARE OF SCAMS WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST***
***THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY WORLD CLASS PROPERTIES LLC***

Features grassy/gravel front landscaping, 2 car garage, newer roof, sky light, an RV gate, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and neutral paint. The open kitchen offers lovely appliances, recessed lighting, ample counter space, and soft close cabinets. The bay window found in kitchen has view of the gorgeous backyard which is also comprised of grassy/gravel landscaping, covered patio, paved seating area, a convenient storage shed.

*******NO PETS******

*******MINOR PAINTING AND MAINTENANCE TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE MOVE IN !!!! *******

Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.

***( Self Showing)***
To view the property ***( Self Showing)***
1. Make an account with rently.com
2. Provide day and time for viewing.
3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.
4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.

Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at
(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)
or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com

APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS.

*** BEWARE OF SCAMS WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST***
***THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY WORLD CLASS PROPERTIES LLC***

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 East McKellips Road have any available units?
3134 East McKellips Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 3134 East McKellips Road currently offering any rent specials?
3134 East McKellips Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 East McKellips Road pet-friendly?
No, 3134 East McKellips Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3134 East McKellips Road offer parking?
Yes, 3134 East McKellips Road offers parking.
Does 3134 East McKellips Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 East McKellips Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 East McKellips Road have a pool?
No, 3134 East McKellips Road does not have a pool.
Does 3134 East McKellips Road have accessible units?
No, 3134 East McKellips Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 East McKellips Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3134 East McKellips Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3134 East McKellips Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3134 East McKellips Road does not have units with air conditioning.
