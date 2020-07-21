3055 N RED MOUNTAIN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely two story newly remodeled home in a Las Sendas Community! Enter to wood-like tile floors, open light & bright, soaring ceilings, neutral color palette. With a large formal living & dining. Open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and family room. The eat-in kitchen has an abundance of white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances. Inside laundry. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. Loft has many possibilities. The master has a private exit to the balcony that has gorgeous views. Plantation Shutters and vaulted ceilings. The master bath includes a double vanity, separate tub & shower, private toilet room and walk-in closet. The backyard has a covered patio and a sparkling pool with a water feature. Many community amenities! Close to schools, shopping and 202 Las Sendas community has much to offer parks, walking trails, tennis & basketball courts, pool, actives at the club house and much much more!

All newly remodeled: new flooring throughout tile and carpet upstairs, faucets, toilets, new granite counter tops, light fixtures, GE profile stove, dishwasher and microwave. Relaxing backyard with beautiful lush views with no neighbors behind you!