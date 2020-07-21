All apartments in Mesa
Location

3055 N Red Mountain, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely two story newly remodeled home in a Las Sendas Community! Enter to wood-like tile floors, open light & bright, soaring ceilings, neutral color palette. With a large formal living & dining. Open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and family room. The eat-in kitchen has an abundance of white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances. Inside laundry. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. Loft has many possibilities. The master has a private exit to the balcony that has gorgeous views. Plantation Shutters and vaulted ceilings. The master bath includes a double vanity, separate tub & shower, private toilet room and walk-in closet. The backyard has a covered patio and a sparkling pool with a water feature. Many community amenities! Close to schools, shopping and 202 Las Sendas community has much to offer parks, walking trails, tennis & basketball courts, pool, actives at the club house and much much more!
All newly remodeled: new flooring throughout tile and carpet upstairs, faucets, toilets, new granite counter tops, light fixtures, GE profile stove, dishwasher and microwave. Relaxing backyard with beautiful lush views with no neighbors behind you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- have any available units?
3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- have?
Some of 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- currently offering any rent specials?
3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- pet-friendly?
No, 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- offer parking?
Yes, 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- offers parking.
Does 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- have a pool?
Yes, 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- has a pool.
Does 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- have accessible units?
No, 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3055 N RED MOUNTAIN -- has units with dishwashers.
