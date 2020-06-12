3022 E Decatur Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets accessible

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible

4Bed 3 Bath Great Central Mesa Home - Great Mesa Location! Minutes to Mountain View High School. Lovely 4 Bed 3 Bath home. Spacious Laundry/Pantry. Comes with all appliances, including small additional freezer.The master suite offer separate walk in shower and jacuzzi tub. Large walk in closet. Double vanity. Split plan from additional 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The junior ensuite master offers handicap accessible walk in stone shower and walk in closet. Formal front entry living space, plus open kitchen/family concept. Large backyard with spacious covered patio, areas ready for gardens, mature citrus.No Pets

Non Smoking interior and Exterior

$400 Non Refund Cleaning Fee

$45 Application Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5081490)