3022 E Decatur Street.
3022 E Decatur Street
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

3022 E Decatur Street

3022 East Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

3022 East Decatur Street, Mesa, AZ 85213
The Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
4Bed 3 Bath Great Central Mesa Home - Great Mesa Location! Minutes to Mountain View High School. Lovely 4 Bed 3 Bath home. Spacious Laundry/Pantry. Comes with all appliances, including small additional freezer.The master suite offer separate walk in shower and jacuzzi tub. Large walk in closet. Double vanity. Split plan from additional 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The junior ensuite master offers handicap accessible walk in stone shower and walk in closet. Formal front entry living space, plus open kitchen/family concept. Large backyard with spacious covered patio, areas ready for gardens, mature citrus.No Pets
Non Smoking interior and Exterior
$400 Non Refund Cleaning Fee
$45 Application Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5081490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3022 E Decatur Street have any available units?
3022 E Decatur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 3022 E Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
3022 E Decatur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 E Decatur Street pet-friendly?
No, 3022 E Decatur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3022 E Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 3022 E Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 3022 E Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 E Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 E Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 3022 E Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 3022 E Decatur Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3022 E Decatur Street has accessible units.
Does 3022 E Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 E Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 E Decatur Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 E Decatur Street does not have units with air conditioning.

