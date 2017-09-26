All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3014 N 72nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3014 N 72nd St
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

3014 N 72nd St

3014 North 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3014 North 72nd Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Las Sendas!! Highly sought after community with easy access to the 202, shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Near Usery Mountain Regional Park, Red Mountain Baseball and Softball Complex. Premium lot with private courtyard entrance. Tons of upgrades throughout. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Upgraded, large sliding glass patio doors. Spacious bedrooms and large bonus room/den!! Large walk-in master closet & beautiful floor to ceiling glass shower doors. Fully paved side yard for low maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 N 72nd St have any available units?
3014 N 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 N 72nd St have?
Some of 3014 N 72nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 N 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3014 N 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 N 72nd St pet-friendly?
No, 3014 N 72nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3014 N 72nd St offer parking?
Yes, 3014 N 72nd St offers parking.
Does 3014 N 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3014 N 72nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 N 72nd St have a pool?
No, 3014 N 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3014 N 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 3014 N 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 N 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 N 72nd St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College