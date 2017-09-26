3014 N 72nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful home in Las Sendas!! Highly sought after community with easy access to the 202, shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Near Usery Mountain Regional Park, Red Mountain Baseball and Softball Complex. Premium lot with private courtyard entrance. Tons of upgrades throughout. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Upgraded, large sliding glass patio doors. Spacious bedrooms and large bonus room/den!! Large walk-in master closet & beautiful floor to ceiling glass shower doors. Fully paved side yard for low maintenance.