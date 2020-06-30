2945 N AUGUSTINE --.

Amenities

Located in Desert Creek, built in 2018, this home boast of an open-concept layouts to provide residents with ample room for entertainment and relaxation. This two-story home offers approximately 2,091 square feet of livable space including three bedrooms, an office/entertainment space, three and one-half bathrooms and a two-car garage. Past the entry is a large great room and dining room that flow into the kitchen with a large pantry and plenty of counter space. The main floor features a half-sized bathroom and an entrance off the two-car garage. The master bedroom upstairs features a corner retreat space, balcony, two walk-in closets and luxurious master bathroom with dual sinks and a large shower.