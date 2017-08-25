All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2917 East Leland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2917 East Leland Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 1:16 AM

2917 East Leland Street

2917 East Leland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2917 East Leland Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 East Leland Street have any available units?
2917 East Leland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2917 East Leland Street currently offering any rent specials?
2917 East Leland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 East Leland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 East Leland Street is pet friendly.
Does 2917 East Leland Street offer parking?
No, 2917 East Leland Street does not offer parking.
Does 2917 East Leland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 East Leland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 East Leland Street have a pool?
Yes, 2917 East Leland Street has a pool.
Does 2917 East Leland Street have accessible units?
No, 2917 East Leland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 East Leland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 East Leland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 East Leland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2917 East Leland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College