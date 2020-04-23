2908 S. Joslyn

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool putting green internet access

This home has it all! - This home has it all! Wonderful corner lot. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and back splash. Separate casita for guest house or workshop approximately 500 sq ft.- has heat/ac, internet and cable wiring and 3/4 bath. Built in entertainment center in the family room. Oversize backyard has a pool, large grassy area, and a putting green! All appliances including washer and dryer. LANDSCAPING and POOL SERVICE included with rent. Close to the Loop 202 and US60 freeways. Come by and take a look at this home...it won't last long! **All paint to remain as-is and NOT to be changed**



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $2450

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit-per pet (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee-per pet (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 2%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE4838290)