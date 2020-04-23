2908 S. Joslyn

Amenities
This home has it all! - This home has it all! Wonderful corner lot. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and back splash. Separate casita for guest house or workshop approximately 500 sq ft.- has heat/ac, internet and cable wiring and 3/4 bath. Built in entertainment center in the family room. Oversize backyard has a pool, large grassy area, and a putting green! All appliances including washer and dryer. LANDSCAPING and POOL SERVICE included with rent. Close to the Loop 202 and US60 freeways. Come by and take a look at this home...it won't last long! **All paint to remain as-is and NOT to be changed**
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $2450
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit-per pet (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee-per pet (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
(RLNE4838290)