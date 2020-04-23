All apartments in Mesa
2908 S. Joslyn

2908 South Joslyn · No Longer Available
Location

2908 South Joslyn, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
putting green
internet access
This home has it all! - This home has it all! Wonderful corner lot. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and back splash. Separate casita for guest house or workshop approximately 500 sq ft.- has heat/ac, internet and cable wiring and 3/4 bath. Built in entertainment center in the family room. Oversize backyard has a pool, large grassy area, and a putting green! All appliances including washer and dryer. LANDSCAPING and POOL SERVICE included with rent. Close to the Loop 202 and US60 freeways. Come by and take a look at this home...it won't last long! **All paint to remain as-is and NOT to be changed**

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $2450
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit-per pet (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee-per pet (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE4838290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 S. Joslyn have any available units?
2908 S. Joslyn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 S. Joslyn have?
Some of 2908 S. Joslyn's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 S. Joslyn currently offering any rent specials?
2908 S. Joslyn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 S. Joslyn pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 S. Joslyn is pet friendly.
Does 2908 S. Joslyn offer parking?
No, 2908 S. Joslyn does not offer parking.
Does 2908 S. Joslyn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2908 S. Joslyn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 S. Joslyn have a pool?
Yes, 2908 S. Joslyn has a pool.
Does 2908 S. Joslyn have accessible units?
No, 2908 S. Joslyn does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 S. Joslyn have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 S. Joslyn does not have units with dishwashers.
