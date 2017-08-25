All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2863 S. Channing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2863 S. Channing
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

2863 S. Channing

2863 Channing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2863 Channing, Mesa, AZ 85212
Boulder Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Awesome remodeled single family home - Stunning 3 bedroom plus bonus area, 2 bathroom single family home located in the Boulder Creek subdivision, completely remodeled from head to toe. New woodlike plank flooring, new paint throughout, new kitchen counter tops, new showers and toilets, newly painted cabinets throughout. Super close to major shopping centers and Superstition Springs Mall. This home has never been a rental and will not last long. Credit score requirements are 700 and above, do not apply unless you meet this criteria. Pets are by lessor approval, cats not allowed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5340253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 S. Channing have any available units?
2863 S. Channing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2863 S. Channing currently offering any rent specials?
2863 S. Channing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 S. Channing pet-friendly?
Yes, 2863 S. Channing is pet friendly.
Does 2863 S. Channing offer parking?
No, 2863 S. Channing does not offer parking.
Does 2863 S. Channing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2863 S. Channing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 S. Channing have a pool?
No, 2863 S. Channing does not have a pool.
Does 2863 S. Channing have accessible units?
No, 2863 S. Channing does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 S. Channing have units with dishwashers?
No, 2863 S. Channing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2863 S. Channing have units with air conditioning?
No, 2863 S. Channing does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College