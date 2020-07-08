2834 E Isabella Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a27270085 ---- Fresh Paint, still drying. This home has a great location with easy access to 60 fwy and 6 miles from the 101 fwy. 2 nice size bedrooms a backyard and covered patio that provides plenty of privacy and room for the pets. 1 Car garage, all appliances included. 2 small dogs or 1 cat only please. Contact Dee@rentalsamerica.com to schedule a showing.



Application Fee $45 per adult;nnAdministrative Fee $200;nnPet Deposit $200 per pet. 12 Months Dryer Pool