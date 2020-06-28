2651 E HAMPTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Mesa Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Neutral Two-Tone Interior Features Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Black Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Dining Area/Breakfast Nook, Updated Bathrooms with Gorgeous Tiled Showers, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Laundry Room of Carport with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets