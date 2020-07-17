2643 N PLATINA

Amenities

Immediately Available! we are seeking only long term tenants. someone that wants to stay a while. Small dog is ok with approval of owner. This beautiful home is clean and ready for move in. Energy Efficient home with brand new AC and nest thermostat, all appliances come with the home. New carpet. Beautifully landscaped home and comes with limited landscape services (every quarter) simply safe alarm comes with the property. there is also a BBQ and back patio table and kitchen table if desired. This home is sure to go fast. call today!!move in costs:$ 1650 per month plus sales tax$ 1650 deposit$ 150 admin fee$ 45 per adult application fee$ 250 pet deposit.