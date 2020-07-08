2605 South 106th Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

**2 weeks free with immediate move-in**



Beautiful 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Mulberry in Mesa! This home is conveniently located near the 202! The front has a cute little porch, perfect for relaxing! It has a two-car garage and is cable ready! The interior has tile and carpet flooring and neutral paint. The kitchen has dark wood cabinets with white subway tile backsplash. It also has matching stainless steel appliances. The living room is really open with a large glass sliding door that has a great view of the backyard. The master bath has dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The backyard has a small little grass yard and cobblestone patio. The community has a clubhouse, pool, tennis court, fitness center, playground, basketball courts, BBQ and Multi-Purpose room! CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.