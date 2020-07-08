All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2605 South 106th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2605 South 106th Way
Last updated December 5 2019 at 7:58 PM

2605 South 106th Way

2605 South 106th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2605 South 106th Way, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
**2 weeks free with immediate move-in**

Beautiful 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Mulberry in Mesa! This home is conveniently located near the 202! The front has a cute little porch, perfect for relaxing! It has a two-car garage and is cable ready! The interior has tile and carpet flooring and neutral paint. The kitchen has dark wood cabinets with white subway tile backsplash. It also has matching stainless steel appliances. The living room is really open with a large glass sliding door that has a great view of the backyard. The master bath has dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The backyard has a small little grass yard and cobblestone patio. The community has a clubhouse, pool, tennis court, fitness center, playground, basketball courts, BBQ and Multi-Purpose room! CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 South 106th Way have any available units?
2605 South 106th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 South 106th Way have?
Some of 2605 South 106th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 South 106th Way currently offering any rent specials?
2605 South 106th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 South 106th Way pet-friendly?
No, 2605 South 106th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2605 South 106th Way offer parking?
Yes, 2605 South 106th Way offers parking.
Does 2605 South 106th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 South 106th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 South 106th Way have a pool?
Yes, 2605 South 106th Way has a pool.
Does 2605 South 106th Way have accessible units?
No, 2605 South 106th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 South 106th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 South 106th Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College