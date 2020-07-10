247 N Pioneer

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b62c30c084 ----

Want a gorgeous home with brand new woodlooking durable tile? You have found your new home! Rutledge Place is nestled in the Heart of Mesa, right off Main Street. Great 3bd/2ba home in a quiet established neighborhood. It has a covered Front Porch and extended driveway (parks 6 vehicles). NO HOA Open great room and formal dining with access to the covered patio. Newly remodeled eat-in kitchen with Fridge, Stove/Oven, Builtin Microwave and Dishwasher. Lots of countertops and cabinets, too. Inside laundry hookups. Master bedroom has bath. Fresh Two-tone paint, new flooring, blinds and ceiling fan throughout house. Large covered patio looks out onto the spacious backyard with shade trees. Located right down from Pioneer Park and minutes from the Loop 202, Shopping, Golf Courses, Activities and lots of Restaurants. Tenant to verify room sizes, schools, utilities, community amenities and fees/costs.

STATUS: Vacant



PLEASE READ THIS:



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION:

FLOORING: woodlook tile

GARAGE/PARKING: slab, partial covered

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

YEAR BUILT: 1962

YARD: Irrigated Grass

Additional Amenities: Detached Workshop with Full Bath



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



12 Months



Ceiling Fan

W/D Hookups Only