All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 247 N Pioneer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
247 N Pioneer
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

247 N Pioneer

247 North Pioneer · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

247 North Pioneer, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b62c30c084 ----
Want a gorgeous home with brand new woodlooking durable tile? You have found your new home! Rutledge Place is nestled in the Heart of Mesa, right off Main Street. Great 3bd/2ba home in a quiet established neighborhood. It has a covered Front Porch and extended driveway (parks 6 vehicles). NO HOA Open great room and formal dining with access to the covered patio. Newly remodeled eat-in kitchen with Fridge, Stove/Oven, Builtin Microwave and Dishwasher. Lots of countertops and cabinets, too. Inside laundry hookups. Master bedroom has bath. Fresh Two-tone paint, new flooring, blinds and ceiling fan throughout house. Large covered patio looks out onto the spacious backyard with shade trees. Located right down from Pioneer Park and minutes from the Loop 202, Shopping, Golf Courses, Activities and lots of Restaurants. Tenant to verify room sizes, schools, utilities, community amenities and fees/costs.
STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING: woodlook tile
GARAGE/PARKING: slab, partial covered
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
YEAR BUILT: 1962
YARD: Irrigated Grass
Additional Amenities: Detached Workshop with Full Bath

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months

Ceiling Fan
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 N Pioneer have any available units?
247 N Pioneer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 N Pioneer have?
Some of 247 N Pioneer's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 N Pioneer currently offering any rent specials?
247 N Pioneer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 N Pioneer pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 N Pioneer is pet friendly.
Does 247 N Pioneer offer parking?
Yes, 247 N Pioneer offers parking.
Does 247 N Pioneer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 N Pioneer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 N Pioneer have a pool?
No, 247 N Pioneer does not have a pool.
Does 247 N Pioneer have accessible units?
No, 247 N Pioneer does not have accessible units.
Does 247 N Pioneer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 N Pioneer has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College