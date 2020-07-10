247 N Pioneer

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b62c30c084 ----
Want a gorgeous home with brand new woodlooking durable tile? You have found your new home! Rutledge Place is nestled in the Heart of Mesa, right off Main Street. Great 3bd/2ba home in a quiet established neighborhood. It has a covered Front Porch and extended driveway (parks 6 vehicles). NO HOA Open great room and formal dining with access to the covered patio. Newly remodeled eat-in kitchen with Fridge, Stove/Oven, Builtin Microwave and Dishwasher. Lots of countertops and cabinets, too. Inside laundry hookups. Master bedroom has bath. Fresh Two-tone paint, new flooring, blinds and ceiling fan throughout house. Large covered patio looks out onto the spacious backyard with shade trees. Located right down from Pioneer Park and minutes from the Loop 202, Shopping, Golf Courses, Activities and lots of Restaurants. Tenant to verify room sizes, schools, utilities, community amenities and fees/costs.
STATUS: Vacant
PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING: woodlook tile
GARAGE/PARKING: slab, partial covered
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
YEAR BUILT: 1962
YARD: Irrigated Grass
Additional Amenities: Detached Workshop with Full Bath
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.
12 Months
Ceiling Fan
W/D Hookups Only