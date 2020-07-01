All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
2460 E MAIN Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:54 PM

2460 E MAIN Street

2460 E Main St · No Longer Available
Location

2460 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
hot tub
Beautiful upgraded home on a corner lot looking for a good owner! In a Gated 55+ community! Updated with painting inside, new floors, new appliances, washer & dryer hookups, Curtains & blinds included, unfurnished, reverse osmosis water system, New plumbing, new roof on home and sheds, New awning and enclosure on deck and carport. VERY CLEAN and move in ready! This resort community is in the heart of Mesa. Looks like a Model Home with state of the art finishes! Take a dip in the heated community pool or spa. Join a game of cards, in the clubhouse. Meet your neighbors in the exercise room or out on the putting green. woodworking shop & Boccie ball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 E MAIN Street have any available units?
2460 E MAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2460 E MAIN Street have?
Some of 2460 E MAIN Street's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 E MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
2460 E MAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 E MAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 2460 E MAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2460 E MAIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 2460 E MAIN Street offers parking.
Does 2460 E MAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 E MAIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 E MAIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 2460 E MAIN Street has a pool.
Does 2460 E MAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 2460 E MAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 E MAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2460 E MAIN Street does not have units with dishwashers.

