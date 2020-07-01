2460 E MAIN Street

Amenities

Beautiful upgraded home on a corner lot looking for a good owner! In a Gated 55+ community! Updated with painting inside, new floors, new appliances, washer & dryer hookups, Curtains & blinds included, unfurnished, reverse osmosis water system, New plumbing, new roof on home and sheds, New awning and enclosure on deck and carport. VERY CLEAN and move in ready! This resort community is in the heart of Mesa. Looks like a Model Home with state of the art finishes! Take a dip in the heated community pool or spa. Join a game of cards, in the clubhouse. Meet your neighbors in the exercise room or out on the putting green. woodworking shop & Boccie ball.