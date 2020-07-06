All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2445 S CATARINA --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2445 S CATARINA --
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

2445 S CATARINA --

2445 South Catarina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2445 South Catarina, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Laguna Shores of Dobson Ranch single level cul-de-sac home for rent. This 3 BR + Office/Nursery off MBR w/French Doors to the back yard is a spectacular place to call home. From the moment you walk in, you will be impressed with vaulted ceilings in LR, DR, & FR. Large open FR with FRPL, 20 in x 20 in tile in all the right places, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. All appliances in home including Ref/W/D. Huge back yard with large grass area & covered patio - Great for entertaining. Dobson Ranch amenities including community pools, tennis courts, lakes, and clubhouses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 S CATARINA -- have any available units?
2445 S CATARINA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 S CATARINA -- have?
Some of 2445 S CATARINA --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 S CATARINA -- currently offering any rent specials?
2445 S CATARINA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 S CATARINA -- pet-friendly?
No, 2445 S CATARINA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2445 S CATARINA -- offer parking?
Yes, 2445 S CATARINA -- offers parking.
Does 2445 S CATARINA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 S CATARINA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 S CATARINA -- have a pool?
Yes, 2445 S CATARINA -- has a pool.
Does 2445 S CATARINA -- have accessible units?
No, 2445 S CATARINA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 S CATARINA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 S CATARINA -- has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College