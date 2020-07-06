2445 S CATARINA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautiful Laguna Shores of Dobson Ranch single level cul-de-sac home for rent. This 3 BR + Office/Nursery off MBR w/French Doors to the back yard is a spectacular place to call home. From the moment you walk in, you will be impressed with vaulted ceilings in LR, DR, & FR. Large open FR with FRPL, 20 in x 20 in tile in all the right places, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. All appliances in home including Ref/W/D. Huge back yard with large grass area & covered patio - Great for entertaining. Dobson Ranch amenities including community pools, tennis courts, lakes, and clubhouses.