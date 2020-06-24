All apartments in Mesa
2341 West Plata Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2341 West Plata Avenue

2341 West Plata Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2341 West Plata Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in Knoell East. Updates include a modern kitchen with black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and custom island with breakfast bar. Pretty hardwood flooring. Living room with french doors leading to backyard. Formal dining room. Upgraded bathroom vanities. 2 Masters. Designer two-tone paint. modern light fixtures. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Big backyard. 3 car garage. *Owner provides pest control service*Great location. Close to schools, shopping and freeways.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

-$45 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 West Plata Avenue have any available units?
2341 West Plata Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 West Plata Avenue have?
Some of 2341 West Plata Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 West Plata Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2341 West Plata Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 West Plata Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2341 West Plata Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2341 West Plata Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2341 West Plata Avenue offers parking.
Does 2341 West Plata Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 West Plata Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 West Plata Avenue have a pool?
No, 2341 West Plata Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2341 West Plata Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2341 West Plata Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 West Plata Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 West Plata Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
