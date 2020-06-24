2341 West Plata Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in Knoell East. Updates include a modern kitchen with black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and custom island with breakfast bar. Pretty hardwood flooring. Living room with french doors leading to backyard. Formal dining room. Upgraded bathroom vanities. 2 Masters. Designer two-tone paint. modern light fixtures. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Big backyard. 3 car garage. *Owner provides pest control service*Great location. Close to schools, shopping and freeways.



Contact our leasing department today for more information.



The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



-$45 application fee per adult (18+)



-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



-3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.