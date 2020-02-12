2339 S Wycliff Circle

Amenities

**ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL** This BRAND NEW beautifully built home is exactly what you're looking for! Large OPEN kitchen concept, Vinyl Plank flooring downstairs, HUGE granite island, nicely finished shaker cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, IN HOME Washer/Dryer, LARGE MASTER, large master bathroom and oversized WALK IN CLOSET! An ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE! This home is nicely placed in a BRAND NEW COMMUNITY that is well kept and feels private. Location is within minutes of the 60 Highway for convenient travels! **RESIDENTS to verify all facts before signing any lease agreements.** PHOTOS are of both FLOOR PLANS! WE HAVE 2 FLOOR PLANS!