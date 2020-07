2321 S LORENA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY! 3 BED, 2 BATH HOME IN PRIME LOCATION. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM, FORMAL DINING AREA. OPEN KITCHEN WITH ALL STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WALK-IN PANTRY, KITCHEN ISLAND WITH EAT-UP BAR SEATING. ALL NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINK VANITY, DOUBLE-WIDE SHOWER, WALK-IN CLOSET WITH BUILT-INS. GARAGE WITH EXPOXY FLOORING. WATER SOFTNER. DOUBLE FRONT DOOR FOR EXTRA SECURITY. FRONT-LOADING WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. NICELY LANDSCAPED BACK YARD WITH SYNTHETIC GRASS. GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE EAST LOOP 202. LOCATED WITHIN THE GILBERT SCHOOL DISTRICT. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. NO CATS OR MULTI-PETS.