Mesa, AZ
229 North 76th Place
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:20 PM

229 North 76th Place

229 North 76th Place · No Longer Available
Location

229 North 76th Place, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
Welcome Home! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the gated community Amberly Lane! Eat in kitchen with all appliances and island, large family room. Formal living and dining room. Downstairs master bedroom. Full master bath with walk in closet. New washer and dryer. New carpet upstairs. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Two car garage. Adjacent to greenbelt with large grassy area. Beautiful community with pool, parks, and walking paths. Just minutes to the 202! Sorry NO PETS!
Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com
Fee Structure:
Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)
- $45 application fee per adult (18+)
- NO PETS
- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 North 76th Place have any available units?
229 North 76th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 North 76th Place have?
Some of 229 North 76th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 North 76th Place currently offering any rent specials?
229 North 76th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 North 76th Place pet-friendly?
No, 229 North 76th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 229 North 76th Place offer parking?
Yes, 229 North 76th Place offers parking.
Does 229 North 76th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 North 76th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 North 76th Place have a pool?
Yes, 229 North 76th Place has a pool.
Does 229 North 76th Place have accessible units?
No, 229 North 76th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 229 North 76th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 North 76th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
