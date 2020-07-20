229 North 76th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage

Welcome Home! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the gated community Amberly Lane! Eat in kitchen with all appliances and island, large family room. Formal living and dining room. Downstairs master bedroom. Full master bath with walk in closet. New washer and dryer. New carpet upstairs. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Two car garage. Adjacent to greenbelt with large grassy area. Beautiful community with pool, parks, and walking paths. Just minutes to the 202! Sorry NO PETS!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- NO PETS

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.