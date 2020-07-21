All apartments in Mesa
2256 W ELLA Street
2256 W ELLA Street

2256 West Ella Street · No Longer Available
Location

2256 West Ella Street, Mesa, AZ 85201

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unique basement home on 1/2 acre lot. Totally remodeled 4 bed/2ba. Basement has its own entrance to 2 beds/1bath/Kitchenette(can not access basement from interior of main floor.) 1st floor has 2 beds/1 bath refinished wood floors/Kitchen. Great for 2 couples/Friends/Mother in Law unit. Big lot would work well for someone with a home that requires a yard. Close to Light Rail. Upgraded flooring and picture windows throughout. Eat in kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinets, ample counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Full bathroom with single sink vanity. Basement has concrete flooring and exposed beam ceilings. Bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Close to amenities and light rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 W ELLA Street have any available units?
2256 W ELLA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2256 W ELLA Street have?
Some of 2256 W ELLA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2256 W ELLA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2256 W ELLA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 W ELLA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2256 W ELLA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2256 W ELLA Street offer parking?
No, 2256 W ELLA Street does not offer parking.
Does 2256 W ELLA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2256 W ELLA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 W ELLA Street have a pool?
No, 2256 W ELLA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2256 W ELLA Street have accessible units?
No, 2256 W ELLA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 W ELLA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2256 W ELLA Street has units with dishwashers.
