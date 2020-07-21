2256 W ELLA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unique basement home on 1/2 acre lot. Totally remodeled 4 bed/2ba. Basement has its own entrance to 2 beds/1bath/Kitchenette(can not access basement from interior of main floor.) 1st floor has 2 beds/1 bath refinished wood floors/Kitchen. Great for 2 couples/Friends/Mother in Law unit. Big lot would work well for someone with a home that requires a yard. Close to Light Rail. Upgraded flooring and picture windows throughout. Eat in kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinets, ample counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Full bathroom with single sink vanity. Basement has concrete flooring and exposed beam ceilings. Bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Close to amenities and light rail.