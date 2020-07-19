All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 222 W. Brown Road, #88.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
222 W. Brown Road, #88
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

222 W. Brown Road, #88

222 West Brown Road · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
NCRA
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

222 West Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
DESCRIPTION:
---------------------------------------
Nearest Cross Streets are Country Club Drive and Brown Road
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1,343

Pet & Smoking Policy: Small Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No Smoking
----------------------------------------
This is a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mesa townhouse. This corner unit with open floor plane features tile in high traffic areas, carpeting in bedrooms and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen includes full sized refrigerator, stove top microwave, electric range, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space including pantry. Master bedroom is on the first floor and features tile flooring with two additional bedrooms on the second floor with carpeting. Living room includes fireplace and French doors that open to private patio. Community pool and spa offers all of the fun with none of the work. Inside laundry with washing machine and dryer included.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 W. Brown Road, #88 have any available units?
222 W. Brown Road, #88 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 W. Brown Road, #88 have?
Some of 222 W. Brown Road, #88's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 W. Brown Road, #88 currently offering any rent specials?
222 W. Brown Road, #88 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 W. Brown Road, #88 pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 W. Brown Road, #88 is pet friendly.
Does 222 W. Brown Road, #88 offer parking?
No, 222 W. Brown Road, #88 does not offer parking.
Does 222 W. Brown Road, #88 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 W. Brown Road, #88 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 W. Brown Road, #88 have a pool?
Yes, 222 W. Brown Road, #88 has a pool.
Does 222 W. Brown Road, #88 have accessible units?
No, 222 W. Brown Road, #88 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 W. Brown Road, #88 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 W. Brown Road, #88 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 222 W. Brown Road, #88?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity