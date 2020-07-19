222 W. Brown Road, #88

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Nearest Cross Streets are Country Club Drive and Brown Road

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1,343



Pet & Smoking Policy: Small Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No Smoking

----------------------------------------

This is a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Mesa townhouse. This corner unit with open floor plane features tile in high traffic areas, carpeting in bedrooms and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen includes full sized refrigerator, stove top microwave, electric range, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space including pantry. Master bedroom is on the first floor and features tile flooring with two additional bedrooms on the second floor with carpeting. Living room includes fireplace and French doors that open to private patio. Community pool and spa offers all of the fun with none of the work. Inside laundry with washing machine and dryer included.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.