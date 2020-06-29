2116 East Dolphin Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable 3 bedroom home in Mesa! Charming touches include neutral paint, & an office with french doors. This home will brighten up your day thanks to all the beautiful sunshine pouring in from this home's tall windows. Kitchen is equipped with nice appliances, lots of cabinetry, & pantry. Master suite has its own bath with large vanity & french doors that opens to the backyard. The expansive backyard offers extended covered patio, with an enlarged paved patio. RV GATE & PARKING! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.8% monthly city tax.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.