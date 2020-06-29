All apartments in Mesa
2116 East Dolphin Avenue

2116 East Dolphin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2116 East Dolphin Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Fuller Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable 3 bedroom home in Mesa! Charming touches include neutral paint, & an office with french doors. This home will brighten up your day thanks to all the beautiful sunshine pouring in from this home's tall windows. Kitchen is equipped with nice appliances, lots of cabinetry, & pantry. Master suite has its own bath with large vanity & french doors that opens to the backyard. The expansive backyard offers extended covered patio, with an enlarged paved patio. RV GATE & PARKING! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.8% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 East Dolphin Avenue have any available units?
2116 East Dolphin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2116 East Dolphin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2116 East Dolphin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 East Dolphin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 East Dolphin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2116 East Dolphin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2116 East Dolphin Avenue offers parking.
Does 2116 East Dolphin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 East Dolphin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 East Dolphin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2116 East Dolphin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2116 East Dolphin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2116 East Dolphin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 East Dolphin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 East Dolphin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 East Dolphin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 East Dolphin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
