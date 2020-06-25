All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2109 E Camino Seco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2109 E Camino Seco
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

2109 E Camino Seco

2109 East Camino Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2109 East Camino Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3bd/2ba Home Overlooking the 17th hole of the Rolling Hills Golf Course - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/889607?source=marketing

3bd/2ba Home overlooking the 17th hole of the Rolling Hills Golf Course. Home has mountain views you can see the golf course pond from the back yard. Home comes with Citrus trees and a storage shed. Brick fireplace accents an open floor concept dividing the kitchen area and great room. Fresh New Paint throughout home. Extended back patio with swing. 1 car garage and large laundry room with extra storage cabinets. Please click on above link to register through the Rently website to view.

(RLNE4854946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 E Camino Seco have any available units?
2109 E Camino Seco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 E Camino Seco have?
Some of 2109 E Camino Seco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 E Camino Seco currently offering any rent specials?
2109 E Camino Seco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 E Camino Seco pet-friendly?
No, 2109 E Camino Seco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2109 E Camino Seco offer parking?
Yes, 2109 E Camino Seco offers parking.
Does 2109 E Camino Seco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 E Camino Seco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 E Camino Seco have a pool?
No, 2109 E Camino Seco does not have a pool.
Does 2109 E Camino Seco have accessible units?
No, 2109 E Camino Seco does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 E Camino Seco have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 E Camino Seco does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College