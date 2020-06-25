2109 E Camino Seco

Amenities

3bd/2ba Home overlooking the 17th hole of the Rolling Hills Golf Course. Home has mountain views you can see the golf course pond from the back yard. Home comes with Citrus trees and a storage shed. Brick fireplace accents an open floor concept dividing the kitchen area and great room. Fresh New Paint throughout home. Extended back patio with swing. 1 car garage and large laundry room with extra storage cabinets. Please click on above link to register through the Rently website to view.



