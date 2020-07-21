All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
201 S Greenfield Rd Lot 232
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

201 S Greenfield Rd Lot 232

201 S Greenfield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

201 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2bd 2 ba home with new flooring in a Premier Gated 55+ Community!!! FINANCING AVAILABLE

201 S Greenfield Rd, #232, Mesa AZ 85206 $24,900

Fabulous opportunity to live in Luxury in this 55+ Gated Resort Community.
This 1994 16'x60' Skyline home with 2 bd, 2 ba has it ALL!!!

HOME FEATURES INCLUDE:
New Flooring (currently being replaced)
Large kitchen with dining area
Natural Light Throughout Home
Electric Stove, Oven, Refrigerator,Dishwasher
Central Air Conditioning
Washer & Dryer hook ups
Covered Carport

RENT-TO-OWN PROGRAM AVAILABLE:
Easy Qualification
Low Down Payment
Low Monthly Payment
Cash Accepted as Source of Income

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
Easy Qualification
Low Down Payment
Low Monthly Payment

PARK AMENITIES INCLUDE:
Gated Community
Gorgeous Pool with whirlpool-spa-hot tub alongside Shaded Patio
Active Clubhouse with Lounge, Library, Fitness Center
Shuffleboard courts
RV storage

Hacienda De Valencia is an Amenity Packed, Active, Gated 55+ Community conveniently located minutes from local area dining and shopping opportunities.

*****Monthly Lot Rent: $682 plus water/sewer/trash/tax*****
Piper Capital Holdings, LLC
#8632
WE are Here to Help!

(RLNE5192970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

