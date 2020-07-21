201 S Greenfield Rd Lot 232

Amenities

Beautiful 2bd 2 ba home with new flooring in a Premier Gated 55+ Community!!! FINANCING AVAILABLE



201 S Greenfield Rd, #232, Mesa AZ 85206 $24,900



Fabulous opportunity to live in Luxury in this 55+ Gated Resort Community.

This 1994 16'x60' Skyline home with 2 bd, 2 ba has it ALL!!!



HOME FEATURES INCLUDE:

New Flooring (currently being replaced)

Large kitchen with dining area

Natural Light Throughout Home

Electric Stove, Oven, Refrigerator,Dishwasher

Central Air Conditioning

Washer & Dryer hook ups

Covered Carport



RENT-TO-OWN PROGRAM AVAILABLE:

Easy Qualification

Low Down Payment

Low Monthly Payment

Cash Accepted as Source of Income



FINANCING AVAILABLE:

Easy Qualification

Low Down Payment

Low Monthly Payment



PARK AMENITIES INCLUDE:

Gated Community

Gorgeous Pool with whirlpool-spa-hot tub alongside Shaded Patio

Active Clubhouse with Lounge, Library, Fitness Center

Shuffleboard courts

RV storage



Hacienda De Valencia is an Amenity Packed, Active, Gated 55+ Community conveniently located minutes from local area dining and shopping opportunities.



*****Monthly Lot Rent: $682 plus water/sewer/trash/tax*****

Piper Capital Holdings, LLC

#8632

WE are Here to Help!



