201 S Greenfield Rd Lot 232

Amenities
Beautiful 2bd 2 ba home with new flooring in a Premier Gated 55+ Community!!! FINANCING AVAILABLE
201 S Greenfield Rd, #232, Mesa AZ 85206 $24,900
Fabulous opportunity to live in Luxury in this 55+ Gated Resort Community.
This 1994 16'x60' Skyline home with 2 bd, 2 ba has it ALL!!!
HOME FEATURES INCLUDE:
New Flooring (currently being replaced)
Large kitchen with dining area
Natural Light Throughout Home
Electric Stove, Oven, Refrigerator,Dishwasher
Central Air Conditioning
Washer & Dryer hook ups
Covered Carport
RENT-TO-OWN PROGRAM AVAILABLE:
Easy Qualification
Low Down Payment
Low Monthly Payment
Cash Accepted as Source of Income
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
PARK AMENITIES INCLUDE:
Gated Community
Gorgeous Pool with whirlpool-spa-hot tub alongside Shaded Patio
Active Clubhouse with Lounge, Library, Fitness Center
Shuffleboard courts
RV storage
Hacienda De Valencia is an Amenity Packed, Active, Gated 55+ Community conveniently located minutes from local area dining and shopping opportunities.
*****Monthly Lot Rent: $682 plus water/sewer/trash/tax*****
Piper Capital Holdings, LLC
#8632
WE are Here to Help!
(RLNE5192970)