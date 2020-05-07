All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
1955 N RED CLIFF --
1955 N RED CLIFF --

1955 N Red Clf · No Longer Available
Location

1955 N Red Clf, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful single story rental in Mountain Bridge. The only 3 bedroom + office available! Open floor plan with sliding wall of glass out to patio merging the interior of your home to the exterior of your backyard, plantation shutters! neutral paint through, and natural light. Kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island with breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinets. Large master suite boasts en-suite bath with dual sinks, makeup vanity, step-in shower, separate tub, and walk-in closet. Home also includes extra large Spa with mountain views. Desert style backyard has artificial grass area, covered patio, built-in BBQ, and pavers perfect for entertaining. Don't miss full access to the amazing community center packed with activities, courts and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 N RED CLIFF -- have any available units?
1955 N RED CLIFF -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 N RED CLIFF -- have?
Some of 1955 N RED CLIFF --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 N RED CLIFF -- currently offering any rent specials?
1955 N RED CLIFF -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 N RED CLIFF -- pet-friendly?
No, 1955 N RED CLIFF -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1955 N RED CLIFF -- offer parking?
Yes, 1955 N RED CLIFF -- offers parking.
Does 1955 N RED CLIFF -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 N RED CLIFF -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 N RED CLIFF -- have a pool?
No, 1955 N RED CLIFF -- does not have a pool.
Does 1955 N RED CLIFF -- have accessible units?
No, 1955 N RED CLIFF -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 N RED CLIFF -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 N RED CLIFF -- has units with dishwashers.
