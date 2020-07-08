All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1945 E NIELSON Avenue

1945 East Nielson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1945 East Nielson Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Superb curb appeal, a tone of parking space and a private lot that doesn't back up another house.Very functional floor plan, plenty of living room space, 4 good sized bedrooms with one being over sized off the kitchen and lots of counter top space. Off the kitchenis a huge enclosed screened patio overlooking the big diving pool!!! Bonuses in the back yard are two storage sheds and one of them is huge! Many upgrades/updates have been done to the property. New interior and exterior paint. Pool completely redone, re-enforced and plasteredalong with newer pool equipment. New laminate flooring in bedrooms and family room. New ceiling fans and lighting fixtures. New and fresh landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 E NIELSON Avenue have any available units?
1945 E NIELSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 E NIELSON Avenue have?
Some of 1945 E NIELSON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 E NIELSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1945 E NIELSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 E NIELSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1945 E NIELSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1945 E NIELSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1945 E NIELSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1945 E NIELSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 E NIELSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 E NIELSON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1945 E NIELSON Avenue has a pool.
Does 1945 E NIELSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1945 E NIELSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 E NIELSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1945 E NIELSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

