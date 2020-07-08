1945 E NIELSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Superb curb appeal, a tone of parking space and a private lot that doesn't back up another house.Very functional floor plan, plenty of living room space, 4 good sized bedrooms with one being over sized off the kitchen and lots of counter top space. Off the kitchenis a huge enclosed screened patio overlooking the big diving pool!!! Bonuses in the back yard are two storage sheds and one of them is huge! Many upgrades/updates have been done to the property. New interior and exterior paint. Pool completely redone, re-enforced and plasteredalong with newer pool equipment. New laminate flooring in bedrooms and family room. New ceiling fans and lighting fixtures. New and fresh landscaping.