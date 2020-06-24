All apartments in Mesa
1930 E INVERNESS Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM

1930 E INVERNESS Avenue

1930 East Inverness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1930 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
North/South Exposure! GILBERT SCHOOLS! Tired of rental properties that look like rentals? Prepare to be smitten and PLEASED! RARE FIND in the sleepy subdivision of SUNTREE! Beautiful fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath. NEW countertops, NEW l Appliance Package, NEW Tile, NEW laminate wood flooring, NEW neutral tone paint, NEW fixtures, and BLOCK wall surrounding! SUNTREE Private Community pool, Ginormous PARK, Playground, and basketball court steps away! SEPERATE R/V Boat Parking available.HOA fee paid by landlord and includes all front landscaping maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue have any available units?
1930 E INVERNESS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue have?
Some of 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1930 E INVERNESS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue has a pool.
Does 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 E INVERNESS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
