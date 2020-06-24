1930 E INVERNESS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

North/South Exposure! GILBERT SCHOOLS! Tired of rental properties that look like rentals? Prepare to be smitten and PLEASED! RARE FIND in the sleepy subdivision of SUNTREE! Beautiful fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath. NEW countertops, NEW l Appliance Package, NEW Tile, NEW laminate wood flooring, NEW neutral tone paint, NEW fixtures, and BLOCK wall surrounding! SUNTREE Private Community pool, Ginormous PARK, Playground, and basketball court steps away! SEPERATE R/V Boat Parking available.HOA fee paid by landlord and includes all front landscaping maintenance.