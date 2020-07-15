1822 S 39th St #27.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5-bathroom home is having new carpet put in and has two tone paint throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs and there is a half bath downstairs. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a full master bathroom with separate tub and shower.



Resident responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887644)