1822 S 39th St #27

1822 South 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1822 South 39th Street, Mesa, AZ 85204
Concord Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5-bathroom home is having new carpet put in and has two tone paint throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs and there is a half bath downstairs. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a full master bathroom with separate tub and shower.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

