1753 N BERNARD Circle

Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Mesa. This new build home features 2.5 bathrooms, a den and neutral flooring and paint throughout. Master bedroom features stylish barn door to master bathroom with his and hers sinks and large shower. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets and quartz counter-tops.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1950/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (no cats, dogs under 25lbs)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin