1753 N BERNARD Circle
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM

1753 N BERNARD Circle

1753 N Bernard · No Longer Available
Location

1753 N Bernard, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom home in Mesa. This new build home features 2.5 bathrooms, a den and neutral flooring and paint throughout. Master bedroom features stylish barn door to master bathroom with his and hers sinks and large shower. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets and quartz counter-tops.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1950/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (no cats, dogs under 25lbs)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 N BERNARD Circle have any available units?
1753 N BERNARD Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 N BERNARD Circle have?
Some of 1753 N BERNARD Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 N BERNARD Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1753 N BERNARD Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 N BERNARD Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 N BERNARD Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1753 N BERNARD Circle offer parking?
No, 1753 N BERNARD Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1753 N BERNARD Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 N BERNARD Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 N BERNARD Circle have a pool?
No, 1753 N BERNARD Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1753 N BERNARD Circle have accessible units?
No, 1753 N BERNARD Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 N BERNARD Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1753 N BERNARD Circle has units with dishwashers.

