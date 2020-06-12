All apartments in Mesa
1730 E Lehi Road
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:04 PM

1730 E Lehi Road

1730 East Lehi Road · No Longer Available
Location

1730 East Lehi Road, Mesa, AZ 85203
Lehi

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PROPERTY HAS BEEN RENTED WAITING FOR PAPER WORK.... IT IS A VERY PRIVATE AREA. Peaceful, Secluded and Serene Located in the North-Mesa Lehi area. Great opportunity for an artists bungalow...or a work from home environment or for everyday living. This one of a kind rock and metal unit offers an eclectic mix of regular and copper windows, stained concrete flooring in main living areas and wood look laminate flooring in the bedroom, Built in collapsable dining table, wood and beam ceilings, mixed metal lighting, working garage door that can open for fresh air to your living space or park your vehicle inside your home...you have to see it then the charm takes over! No showings until February 10th. Tenants rights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 E Lehi Road have any available units?
1730 E Lehi Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 E Lehi Road have?
Some of 1730 E Lehi Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 E Lehi Road currently offering any rent specials?
1730 E Lehi Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 E Lehi Road pet-friendly?
No, 1730 E Lehi Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1730 E Lehi Road offer parking?
Yes, 1730 E Lehi Road offers parking.
Does 1730 E Lehi Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 E Lehi Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 E Lehi Road have a pool?
No, 1730 E Lehi Road does not have a pool.
Does 1730 E Lehi Road have accessible units?
No, 1730 E Lehi Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 E Lehi Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 E Lehi Road does not have units with dishwashers.
