1730 E Lehi Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace oven refrigerator

PROPERTY HAS BEEN RENTED WAITING FOR PAPER WORK.... IT IS A VERY PRIVATE AREA. Peaceful, Secluded and Serene Located in the North-Mesa Lehi area. Great opportunity for an artists bungalow...or a work from home environment or for everyday living. This one of a kind rock and metal unit offers an eclectic mix of regular and copper windows, stained concrete flooring in main living areas and wood look laminate flooring in the bedroom, Built in collapsable dining table, wood and beam ceilings, mixed metal lighting, working garage door that can open for fresh air to your living space or park your vehicle inside your home...you have to see it then the charm takes over! No showings until February 10th. Tenants rights.