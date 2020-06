Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Single level, remodeled rental home in beautiful Orangewood Estates!! Home is very well taken care of and has undergone many updates including new kitchen and new flooring throughout! Complete with private fenced pool, detached garage and large storage shed in the backyard. You will love the sunken in, cozy living room and the split floorpan. Come see this home today, it will not last!