1638 N ESTRADA

Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom plus a den sits in the amazing gated community of Mountain Bridge. Many upgrades include custom paint colors, granite countertops, kitchen Island, lots of cabinets with crown molding, stainless appliances, plantation shutters throughout, custom drapes and retractable screen doors. Wonderful backyard made for relaxation or entertaining features lots of space with patio pavers, built in BBQ and artificial turf. Refrigerator, washer & dryer and water softener included. Bridge offers hiking trails, fitness center, beach entry pool, spa, playgrounds, basketball, tennis/pickleball courts.