1638 N ESTRADA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This beautiful 3 bedroom plus a den sits in the amazing gated community of Mountain Bridge. Many upgrades include custom paint colors, granite countertops, kitchen Island, lots of cabinets with crown molding, stainless appliances, plantation shutters throughout, custom drapes and retractable screen doors. Wonderful backyard made for relaxation or entertaining features lots of space with patio pavers, built in BBQ and artificial turf. Refrigerator, washer & dryer and water softener included. Bridge offers hiking trails, fitness center, beach entry pool, spa, playgrounds, basketball, tennis/pickleball courts.