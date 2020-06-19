All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1631 E FOUNTAIN Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

1631 E FOUNTAIN Street

1631 East Fountain Street · (480) 206-1145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1631 East Fountain Street, Mesa, AZ 85203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Enjoy this dream home on a Mesa acreage! .... entertain, host weddings, and have fun with friends! Live the Arizona lifestyle at its finest! These sleek newly remodeled spaces: main house, guest house, pool house and work shop, are ideal for an owner looking for expansive grass, and tall trees. The 4 dwellings are modern and allow you to lounge by a Jr. Olympic pool while close to Falcon Field Airport and...to the renowned Mill Avenue, walks on Tempe Town Lake, rides on the canal, and leisurely strolls in the surrounding neighborhood of quiet acreages. With your own pool house, sauna, steam room and huge private hot tub, when you walk outside you will feel like your own oasis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street have any available units?
1631 E FOUNTAIN Street has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street have?
Some of 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1631 E FOUNTAIN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street does offer parking.
Does 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street has a pool.
Does 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1631 E FOUNTAIN Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity