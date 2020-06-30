All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1540 W JUANITA Circle
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

1540 W JUANITA Circle

1540 West Juanita Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1540 West Juanita Circle, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
This beautiful home in the middle of Mesa is ready and waiting for you to call it home. It offers a 4/2 bath floor plan and has a unique style that makes it feel homie and warm. The home has an office space a bonus room and a game room area up stairs or loft which ever is your style or choice. the home comes with a koi pond in the back yard that is Amazingly peaceful to sit out in the back yard and listen to the water fall that feeds into the koi pond. It has a mature trees throughout and ramada.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 W JUANITA Circle have any available units?
1540 W JUANITA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 W JUANITA Circle have?
Some of 1540 W JUANITA Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 W JUANITA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1540 W JUANITA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 W JUANITA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1540 W JUANITA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1540 W JUANITA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1540 W JUANITA Circle offers parking.
Does 1540 W JUANITA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 W JUANITA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 W JUANITA Circle have a pool?
No, 1540 W JUANITA Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1540 W JUANITA Circle have accessible units?
No, 1540 W JUANITA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 W JUANITA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 W JUANITA Circle has units with dishwashers.

