1540 W JUANITA Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking

This beautiful home in the middle of Mesa is ready and waiting for you to call it home. It offers a 4/2 bath floor plan and has a unique style that makes it feel homie and warm. The home has an office space a bonus room and a game room area up stairs or loft which ever is your style or choice. the home comes with a koi pond in the back yard that is Amazingly peaceful to sit out in the back yard and listen to the water fall that feeds into the koi pond. It has a mature trees throughout and ramada.