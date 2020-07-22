1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Nearest Cross Streets are Alma School Road & Southern Avenue

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Sq Footage: 641

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking

No Application Fees! Very nice one bedroom plus loft west Mesa condo with community Pool and private patio. This home features tile flooring in the living room and kitchen, ceiling fans throughout and neutral paint. Loft is the only room upstairs. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, breakfast bar, ceramic top range, dishwasher, stove top stove and refrigerator. This unit also features stackable washing machine and dryer. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Easy access to the 60 and 101 freeways, light rail and public transportation.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

