1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652

1432 West Emerald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1432 West Emerald Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nearest Cross Streets are Alma School Road & Southern Avenue
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Sq Footage: 641
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------

No Application Fees! Very nice one bedroom plus loft west Mesa condo with community Pool and private patio. This home features tile flooring in the living room and kitchen, ceiling fans throughout and neutral paint. Loft is the only room upstairs. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, breakfast bar, ceramic top range, dishwasher, stove top stove and refrigerator. This unit also features stackable washing machine and dryer. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Easy access to the 60 and 101 freeways, light rail and public transportation.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 have any available units?
1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 have?
Some of 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 currently offering any rent specials?
1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 pet-friendly?
No, 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 offer parking?
No, 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 does not offer parking.
Does 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 have a pool?
Yes, 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 has a pool.
Does 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 have accessible units?
No, 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 W Emerald Ave Unit 652 has units with dishwashers.
